why Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.69

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [AMEX: CBOE] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $80.10 price per share at the time.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. represents 108.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.71 billion with the latest information. CBOE stock price has been found in the range of $80.10 to $81.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 859.28K shares, CBOE reached a trading volume of 1043137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBOE shares is $96.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBOE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $97, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CBOE stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CBOE shares from 100 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cboe Global Markets Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBOE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85.

Trading performance analysis for CBOE stock

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, CBOE shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.18, while it was recorded at 82.29 for the last single week of trading, and 98.48 for the last 200 days.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBOE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. go to 2.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]

The top three institutional holders of CBOE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,151,074, which is approximately -1.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,760,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.01 million in CBOE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $717.93 million in CBOE stock with ownership of nearly -0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.