US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Stock trading around $24.65 per share: What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.12%. The company report on October 16, 2020 that US Foods Announces New Chief Supply Chain Officer.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced that Bill Hancock will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Nov. 9, 2020. Hancock will oversee all warehousing, transportation, and supply chain strategy and operations on behalf of the company, as well as safety, labor relations and continuous improvement. He will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano.

“Bill joins US Foods with extensive supply chain leadership experience,” said Pietro Satriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Foods. “His proven track record of driving customer service, improving productivity, and supporting safety will be instrumental as we continue to build a best-in-class supply chain and deliver on our Great Food. Made Easy. strategy.”.

Over the last 12 months, USFD stock dropped by -37.67%. The one-year US Foods Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.65. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.48 billion, with 220.00 million shares outstanding and 218.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, USFD stock reached a trading volume of 1119982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $27.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.85, while it was recorded at 24.80 for the last single week of trading, and 24.59 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.90 and a Gross Margin at +17.68. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.48.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.29. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of $13,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to -6.20%.

There are presently around $4,997 million, or 92.80% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,733,188, which is approximately 28.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,224,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.54 million in USFD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $425.11 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 77.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 37,592,692 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 38,881,544 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 126,224,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,698,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,501,048 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 8,393,097 shares during the same period.