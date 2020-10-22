Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Revenue clocked in at $3.55 billion, down -18.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] price plunged by -1.05 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on October 14, 2020 that URBN Announces Management Changes.

Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Free People Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced the following changes to the Company’s management structure to better support URBN’s future growth and strategic initiatives.

Meg Hayne has been promoted to Co-President and will remain Chief Creative Officer. Meg will continue to manage the creative functions she currently oversees. In addition, our three large Brands and Sourcing will now report to Meg.

A sum of 2059128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Urban Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $23.47 and dropped to a low of $22.59 until finishing in the latest session at $22.67.

The one-year URBN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.03. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $24.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on URBN stock. On August 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for URBN shares from 20 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.24, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.22.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.39. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $7,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

URBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters Inc. go to 9.25%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,654 million, or 75.50% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,638,600, which is approximately 7.95% of the company’s market cap and around 41.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,911,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.36 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $133.08 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 1.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 11,890,800 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 10,146,901 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 50,939,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,977,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,323,908 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,380,168 shares during the same period.