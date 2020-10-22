Urban One Inc. [UONEK] moved up 0.86: Why It’s Important

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Urban One, Inc. Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Urban One, Inc. (“Urban One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today announced that eligible holders of its 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 75040PAS7 and U74935AF1, ISINs US75040PAS74 and USU74935AF19) (the “Existing Notes”) had validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) $347.0 million aggregate principal amount, representing 99.15% of the outstanding principal amount, of the Existing Notes. The results are based on (i) early tenders in the private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all Existing Notes held by eligible holders for new 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 to be issued by the Company (the “New Notes”) and (ii) early delivery of consents in the related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and together with the Exchange Offer, the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Existing Notes (the “Existing Notes Indenture”), that would eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain of the default provisions contained in the Existing Notes Indenture, and to enter into a new intercreditor agreement among the Company, the trustee for the New Notes, the trustee for the Existing Notes, the collateral agent for the New Notes and the collateral agent for the Existing Notes (collectively, the “Proposed Amendments”).

The Proposed Amendments will become operative only upon the execution of the supplemental indenture to the Existing Notes Indenture and settlement of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. The settlement date is expected to occur on November 3, 2020 (the “Settlement Date”), which is promptly after the Expiration Date (as defined below).

A sum of 1827120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. Urban One Inc. shares reached a high of $1.21 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UONEK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, UONEK shares gained by 35.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Urban One Inc. [UONEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1604, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3861 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONEK is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Urban One Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $9 million, or 20.40% of UONEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONEK stocks are: ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 2,607,521, which is approximately -22.541% of the company’s market cap and around 25.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,422,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in UONEK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.23 million in UONEK stock with ownership of nearly -52.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONEK] by around 129,403 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 6,631,556 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 869,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,630,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,171 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,553,181 shares during the same period.