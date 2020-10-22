TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX: TAT] gained 4.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October 1, 2020 that TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces the Payment of Dividends on its Series A Preferred Shares in Common Shares.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) today announced the payment of the third quarter of 2020 dividend on the Company’s 12.0% Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”) in its Common Shares, par value $0.10 per share (“Common Shares”).

Payment of Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. represents 62.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.63 million with the latest information. TAT stock price has been found in the range of $0.24 to $0.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, TAT reached a trading volume of 3564582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2013, representing the official price target for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for TAT stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, TAT shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2472, while it was recorded at 0.2472 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2814 for the last 200 days.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAT.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.50% of TAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAT stocks are: WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 2,198,040, which is approximately -18.257% of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,184,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in TAT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.13 million in TAT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX:TAT] by around 888,687 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 670,994 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,801,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,361,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,512 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 140,390 shares during the same period.