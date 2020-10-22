The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] fell -33.52% so far this year. What now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] gained 5.24% or 2.01 points to close at $40.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4266543 shares. The company report on October 22, 2020 that The Hartford Declares Quarterly Dividends Of $0.325 Per Share Of Common Stock And $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock.

The Hartford’s board of directors today declared a dividend of $0.325 per share of common stock, payable Jan. 5, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

The board also declared a dividend of $375 on each of the Series G preferred stock (equivalent to $0.375 per depository share) payable on Feb. 16, 2021, to Series G preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $38.16, the shares rose to $40.6884 and dropped to $38.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIG points out that the company has recorded 12.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, HIG reached to a volume of 4266543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $51.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54.

Trading performance analysis for HIG stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.03, while it was recorded at 38.30 for the last single week of trading, and 42.57 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 15.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.03. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $106,923 per employee.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to -2.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $13,211 million, or 92.90% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,772,040, which is approximately -0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,721,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $821.21 million in HIG stock with ownership of nearly -1.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 31,075,503 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 29,368,534 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 266,559,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,003,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,469,759 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,534,637 shares during the same period.