Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $164.44 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] loss -0.66% or -1.09 points to close at $164.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1002781 shares. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Rockstar Games Acquires Ruffian Games.

Rockstar Games® is proud to announce that it has acquired Ruffian Games. Based in Dundee, Scotland, the studio will operate under the new name of Rockstar Dundee. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to have Ruffian join the Rockstar Games family,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “The Ruffian team are a talented addition to Rockstar’s global studios, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”.

It opened the trading session at $166.70, the shares rose to $167.11 and dropped to $164.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTWO points out that the company has recorded 29.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, TTWO reached to a volume of 1002781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $187.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $170, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for TTWO stock

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.06, while it was recorded at 167.03 for the last single week of trading, and 139.50 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.31. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.09.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $69,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 14.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $17,676 million, or 96.80% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,111,019, which is approximately -1.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,312,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $930.65 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 1.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 21,304,886 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 20,230,913 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 65,956,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,492,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,227,207 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,682,762 shares during the same period.