Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Revenue clocked in at $9.55 billion, down -8.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] price plunged by -2.18 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (FRA:SD5) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68495.

A sum of 3167999 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares reached a high of $32.27 and dropped to a low of $31.17 until finishing in the latest session at $31.18.

The one-year STLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.33. The average equity rating for STLD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on STLD stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for STLD shares from 30 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

STLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, STLD shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.58, while it was recorded at 32.59 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Steel Dynamics Inc. Fundamentals:

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

STLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to -3.82%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,492 million, or 87.10% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,024,005, which is approximately 5.864% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,631,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.2 million in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $273.26 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

199 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 13,045,945 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 12,992,638 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 150,076,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,114,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832,155 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,471,059 shares during the same period.