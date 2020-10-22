Friday, October 23, 2020
type here...
Industry

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Revenue clocked in at $9.55 billion, down -8.39% YTD: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Market

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] moved up 1.22: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a high on 10/15/20, posting a 1.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.29. The...
Read more
Market

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] moved up 2.94: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 14, 2020 that Entasis Therapeutics...
Read more
Industry

Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Escalates on Merger Agreement with Cytocom

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cleveland will combine with Cytocom in an all-stock transaction.  Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) shares are spiking today after it was reported that the company has...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] reaches 230.03M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. traded at a low on 10/19/20, posting a -1.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.82. The...
Read more

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] price plunged by -2.18 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (FRA:SD5) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68495.

A sum of 3167999 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares reached a high of $32.27 and dropped to a low of $31.17 until finishing in the latest session at $31.18.

The one-year STLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.33. The average equity rating for STLD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on STLD stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for STLD shares from 30 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

STLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, STLD shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.58, while it was recorded at 32.59 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Steel Dynamics Inc. Fundamentals:

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

STLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to -3.82%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,492 million, or 87.10% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,024,005, which is approximately 5.864% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,631,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.2 million in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $273.26 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

199 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 13,045,945 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 12,992,638 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 150,076,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,114,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832,155 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,471,059 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBoston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Is Currently -1.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleKB Home [KBH] is 11.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Industry

Cowen lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Industry

Extended Stay America Inc. [STAY] Is Currently -2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Extended Stay America Inc. price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Extended Stay...
Read more
Industry

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] fell -9.38% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Biogen Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] reaches 336.32M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. loss -1.21% or -0.04 points to close at $3.27 with a heavy trading volume of 1580356 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Jefferies Resumed Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Performance Food Group Company closed the trading session at $36.26 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Jefferies slashes price target on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited jumped around 0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $72.85 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The...
Read more
Industry

Cowen lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Finance

DTE Energy Company [DTE] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $132

Edison Baldwin - 0
DTE Energy Company gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $121.46 price per share at the time. DTE Energy Company represents 192.00...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] reaches 336.32M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. loss -1.21% or -0.04 points to close at $3.27 with a heavy trading volume of 1580356 shares. The company...
Read more
Companies

Jefferies Resumed Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Performance Food Group Company closed the trading session at $36.26 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Popular Category