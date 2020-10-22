Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] Is Currently 3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SPAQ] closed the trading session at $12.27 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.80, while the highest price level was $12.45. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Fisker Inc. Announce October 28, 2020 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) (“Spartan”) and Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”) today announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Spartan (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the pending business combination between Spartan and Fisker is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 am Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Spartan’s shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of October 1, 2020 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting. Following the proposed business combination, Fisker, an electric vehicle maker, with a mission to make the world’s most emotional and sustainable vehicles, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol (“FSR”).

Spartan filed its definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and began mailing it to stockholders on October [5], 2020. The proxy statement is available on the SEC Filings section of Spartan’s website, as well as www.sec.gov. Spartan stockholders are encouraged to read the definitive proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for Spartan’s Board of Directors’ unanimous recommendation that stockholders vote “FOR” the business combination and the other stockholder proposals set forth in the proxy materials as well as the background of the process that led to the pending business combination with Fisker.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.67 percent and weekly performance of -14.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, SPAQ reached to a volume of 8438547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 170.42.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.32. With this latest performance, SPAQ shares dropped by -22.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for SPAQ is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,404,530 per employee.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SPAQ] by around 6,747,988 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 9,467,588 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 24,375,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,591,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPAQ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,902,356 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,493 shares during the same period.