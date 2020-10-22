Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Revenue clocked in at $402.70 million, up 6.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] traded at a high on 10/21/20, posting a 7.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $270.61. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Snowflake Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Help Meet Compliance Requirements.

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Snowflake is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

Snowflake, the cloud data platform, today announced that the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3351691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Snowflake Inc. stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.08%.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $74.41 billion, with 274.96 million shares outstanding and 36.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 3351691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $277.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 17.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 184.77.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.28.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.26 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.65.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -58.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.93. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 29,325 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,325 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.