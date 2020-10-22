Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] is -68.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sigma Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: SGLB] price surged by 17.18 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Sigma Labs Expands Market Opportunity and Announces PrintRite3D for Directed Energy Deposition (DED) Additive Machines.

New Partnership with Northwestern University Expands In-Process Quality Assurance Technology Across a Broad Array of 3D Printing Processes .

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) (“Sigma Labs”), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, announced the newly formed partnership for the development and expansion of its industry leading PrintRite3D In-Process Quality Assurance technology for an application to powder-blow Directed Energy Deposition (DED) additive processes. Sigma Labs has developed the hardware and software and will validate the technology in partnership with Northwestern University, who acquired the first PrintRite3D DED system. The beta system will be installed onto the customized open-architecture DED system, named Additive Rapid Prototyping Instrument (ARPI) system located at Northwestern’s Advanced Manufacturing Processes Laboratory (AMPL). Sigma Labs is seeking additional commercial DED machine OEM partners to expand the beta testing program.

A sum of 2049917 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Sigma Labs Inc. shares reached a high of $3.24 and dropped to a low of $2.67 until finishing in the latest session at $3.07.

The average equity rating for SGLB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sigma Labs Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

SGLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.08. With this latest performance, SGLB shares gained by 44.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sigma Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Sigma Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

SGLB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sigma Labs Inc. posted -12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -757.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGLB.

Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of SGLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGLB stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 13,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in SGLB stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $4000.0 in SGLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Sigma Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:SGLB] by around 15,744 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 29,511 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 29,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGLB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,378 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 29,511 shares during the same period.