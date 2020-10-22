Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] Revenue clocked in at $5.70 billion, down -10.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE: RHI] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $57.31 during the day while it closed the day at $56.30. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Robert Half Announces Schedule For Third-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release third-quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, October 22, at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on October 22, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is “Robert Half.” A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 22 and ending at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 22. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 5010819. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company’s website at www.roberthalf.com.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world’s first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company’s specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half International Inc. stock has also loss -2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RHI stock has inclined by 5.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.15% and lost -10.85% year-on date.

The market cap for RHI stock reached $6.47 billion, with 112.87 million shares outstanding and 111.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 807.31K shares, RHI reached a trading volume of 1092696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHI shares is $50.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Robert Half International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Robert Half International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robert Half International Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

RHI stock trade performance evaluation

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, RHI shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.67, while it was recorded at 56.45 for the last single week of trading, and 51.78 for the last 200 days.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. Robert Half International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.48.

Return on Total Capital for RHI is now 50.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.94. Additionally, RHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] managed to generate an average of $2,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Robert Half International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robert Half International Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robert Half International Inc. go to 2.70%.

Robert Half International Inc. [RHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,124 million, or 97.50% of RHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,363,457, which is approximately 13.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,310,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $749.4 million in RHI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $412.16 million in RHI stock with ownership of nearly -9.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robert Half International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Robert Half International Inc. [NYSE:RHI] by around 15,388,585 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 12,331,926 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 81,059,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,779,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,601,312 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,075,703 shares during the same period.