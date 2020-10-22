RBC Capital Mkts lifts Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -5.51% on the last trading session, reaching $537.02 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2020 that MURAL Announces Zoom Integration at Zoomtopia 2020 to Add a New Dimension of Visual Collaboration to Video Meetings and Workshops.

Visual collaboration through MURAL Zapp will make it easier for distributed teams to engage, create, and collaborate.

MURAL, the leading digital workspace for visual collaboration in the enterprise, has added Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), to its growing network of collaboration platform partners. By integrating directly with Zoom, Zoom meeting facilitators who use MURAL will be able to seamlessly bring visual collaboration capabilities directly into any Zoom session. Zoom participants will be able to collaborate in the facilitator’s mural, even if they are not a MURAL customer.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. represents 282.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $146.56 billion with the latest information. ZM stock price has been found in the range of $534.59 to $575.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 12030549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $429.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $440 to $540. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $228 to $611, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 27.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 126.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 207.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 257.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 716.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 406.12, while it was recorded at 542.00 for the last single week of trading, and 224.07 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 38.46%.