QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Is Currently -3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] closed the trading session at $0.89 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8802, while the highest price level was $0.9374. The company report on October 15, 2020 that QEP Resources Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 results beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. MT) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. QEP will issue a news release containing third quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after market close.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the QEP website, www.qepres.com. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 869-3847 domestically or (201) 689-8261 internationally. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time. A replay of the conference call will be available on the QEP website and a telephone audio replay will be available from October 29, 2020 to November 29, 2020, by calling (877) 660-6853 domestically or (201) 612-7415 internationally and then entering conference ID # 13711861.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.26 percent and weekly performance of -7.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, QEP reached to a volume of 2518605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

QEP stock trade performance evaluation

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, QEP shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1060, while it was recorded at 0.9305 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4353 for the last 200 days.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $145 million, or 65.40% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,198,889, which is approximately -33.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,137,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.88 million in QEP stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $10.39 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 28,821,728 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 93,914,922 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 41,040,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,776,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,375,526 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,468,266 shares during the same period.