Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] Stock trading around $2.21 per share: What’s Next?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.79%. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that its chief executive officer, Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, held virtually this year from September 14 – 16, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, PHIO stock dropped by -81.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.04 million, with 4.97 million shares outstanding and 4.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 381.58K shares, PHIO stock reached a trading volume of 1063090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

PHIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, PHIO shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42795.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42419.05.

Return on Total Capital for PHIO is now -90.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.01. Additionally, PHIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] managed to generate an average of -$809,818 per employee.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

PHIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted -5.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHIO.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.40% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 74,182, which is approximately 80.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, holding 11,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in PHIO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $25000.0 in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly 1882.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 43,858 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 685,355 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 631,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 250 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 663,011 shares during the same period.