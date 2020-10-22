Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] stock Reiterated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $160

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price plunged by -5.78 percent to reach at -$7.63. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-667-0469, and the international dial-in number is 1-346-406-0807. The Conference ID is 3177399. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

A sum of 18850727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.32M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $136.95 and dropped to a low of $124.28 until finishing in the latest session at $124.30.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.85. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $116.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $125 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On October 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 115 to 144.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 7.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 169.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 31.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 315.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 487.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.47, while it was recorded at 131.40 for the last single week of trading, and 53.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

PTON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. posted -1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -193.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc. go to -6.10%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,052 million, or 71.50% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,014,074, which is approximately -2.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,283,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.83 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 317.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 75,401,649 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 23,618,592 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 70,342,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,362,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,881,938 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,416,537 shares during the same period.