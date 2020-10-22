Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] fell -24.78% so far this year. What now?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3072 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Onconova Therapeutics to Present Update During the 2020 BIO Investor Forum Digital Event.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced that Dr. Steven M. Fruchtman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company update during the 2020 BIO Investor Forum Digital event taking place October 13-15. Dr. Fruchtman and Avi Oler, Senior VP, Corporate Development, will be available for 1×1 meetings scheduled through the Bio Partnering system.

The Presentation will be available On Demand for event participants October 13-15 and at https://investor.onconova.com/events-and-presentations as of October 15th.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -8.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ONTX stock has declined by -74.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.41% and lost -24.78% year-on date.

The market cap for ONTX stock reached $55.34 million, with 183.58 million shares outstanding and 178.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.74M shares, ONTX reached a trading volume of 7764023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ONTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 276.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

ONTX stock trade performance evaluation

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, ONTX shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3914, while it was recorded at 0.2890 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4814 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -994.00. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -985.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONTX is now -255.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,131,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTX.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.70% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,101,122, which is approximately 164.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,187,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in ONTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.25 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 6,103,783 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,411,203 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,925,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,440,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,943 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 324,331 shares during the same period.