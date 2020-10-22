Friday, October 23, 2020
New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] is 31.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX: GBR] price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 14, 2020 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based oil and gas company, today reported a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $137,000 or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $141,000 or ($0.03) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $234,000 or ($0.05) per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $15,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

A sum of 1317300 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 209.62K shares. New Concept Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $2.10 and dropped to a low of $1.60 until finishing in the latest session at $1.62.

Guru’s Opinion on New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Concept Energy Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GBR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, GBR shares gained by 27.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4166, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1573 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Concept Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

New Concept Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of GBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBR stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 41,055, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 59.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in GBR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $25000.0 in GBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX:GBR] by around 24,205 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 73,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,189 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

