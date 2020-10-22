NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] Revenue clocked in at $56.40 million, down -26.75% YTD: What’s Next?

NetSol Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NTWK] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.93 at the close of the session, up 2.80%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that NETSOL’s NFS Ascent® Retail Platform Goes Live in China for Major Global Auto Captive.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has successfully implemented and gone live with its NFS Ascent® Retail Platform for a tier-one German auto captive finance company in China. This customer has a strong presence in China as well as the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

This deployment is the second phase of a previously announced $30 million contract in which NETSOL was selected as the vendor of choice after an extensive evaluation process. The Company successfully implemented the NFS Ascent® Wholesale Finance Solution (WFS) last year, providing dealers and finance companies with a powerful solution capable of adapting to wide ranges of requirements and enabling the future-proofing of their operations. The NFS suite was chosen for its specific applications directed to the Chinese market as well as its compliance with various regulations set out by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and other industry governing bodies.

NetSol Technologies Inc. stock is now -26.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTWK Stock saw the intraday high of $3.38 and lowest of $2.824 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.85, which means current price is +46.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 37.98K shares, NTWK reached a trading volume of 4561837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for NetSol Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2013, representing the official price target for NetSol Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on NTWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetSol Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTWK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has NTWK stock performed recently?

NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, NTWK shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.90 and a Gross Margin at +46.35. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.66.

Return on Total Capital for NTWK is now 1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.26. Additionally, NTWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] managed to generate an average of $669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NetSol Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetSol Technologies Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetSol Technologies Inc. go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]

There are presently around $10 million, or 31.10% of NTWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTWK stocks are: MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,132,290, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 640,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 million in NTWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.41 million in NTWK stock with ownership of nearly -0.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetSol Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in NetSol Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NTWK] by around 137,200 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 48,217 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,170,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,355,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTWK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,329 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,983 shares during the same period.