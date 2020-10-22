Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] gain 15.98% so far this year. What now?

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: NFIN] plunged by -$1.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.78 during the day while it closed the day at $11.54. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Triterras Fintech Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of its Fiscal Year 2020.

Triterras Fintech, a leading fintech company for commodity trading and trade finance, today announced financial results for the six months ended August 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal 2020 .

Netfin Acquisition Corp. stock has also loss -3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NFIN stock has inclined by 8.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.68% and gained 15.98% year-on date.

The market cap for NFIN stock reached $357.86 million, with 32.31 million shares outstanding and 25.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 651.65K shares, NFIN reached a trading volume of 1182531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Netfin Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netfin Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, NFIN shares gained by 11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] managed to generate an average of $422,794 per employee.Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $212 million, or 90.30% of NFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFIN stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,250,000, which is approximately 9.525% of the company’s market cap and around 2.62% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 1,041,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.02 million in NFIN stocks shares; and LINDEN ADVISORS LP, currently with $11.95 million in NFIN stock with ownership of nearly -32.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:NFIN] by around 5,840,772 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,571,446 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,956,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,369,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFIN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,879,196 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 655,874 shares during the same period.