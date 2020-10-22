Market cap of SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] reaches 8.59M – now what?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX: SSY] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.29 at the close of the session, up 7.87%. The company report on September 29, 2020 that SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results and COVID-19 Update.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) today announced a loss from continuing operations of $600,000 (a loss of $0.09 per fully diluted share) for its fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to a loss of $1,143,000, (a loss of $0.16 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $679,000 (a loss of $0.10 per fully diluted share) compared to a net loss of $2,221,000 ($0.32 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Consolidated net revenues from continuing operations for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $10,689,000 and $10,899,000, respectively, a decrease of 1.9% in the current fiscal year’s fourth quarter compared to the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net revenues decreased in the current fiscal quarter primarily due to decreased physician net revenues and decreased Pharmacy segment revenues resulting from decreased Retail and Institutional Pharmacy sales.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. stock is now 20.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.88 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.65, which means current price is +115.70% above from all time high which was touched on 10/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 47.05K shares, SSY reached a trading volume of 2230545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunLink Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SSY stock performed recently?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.25. With this latest performance, SSY shares gained by 26.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.57 for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0299, while it was recorded at 1.1685 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9473 for the last 200 days.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at -0.69. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for SSY is now -1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.51. Additionally, SSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 31.30% of SSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSY stocks are: WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 615,076, which is approximately -0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 28.75% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 197,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in SSY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $75000.0 in SSY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunLink Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX:SSY] by around 30,400 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 22,847 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 928,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSY stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,208 shares during the same period.