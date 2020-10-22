Market cap of SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] reaches 17.98M – now what?

SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRP] price surged by 5.83 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on August 20, 2020 that SPAR Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer.

Promotes Independent Board Members to Chairman & Vice Chairman.

SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGRP), a leading supplier of retail merchandising, business technology and other marketing services in 10 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, today announced that Fay DeVriese will join the company as chief financial officer (CFO). Ms. DeVriese will succeed Jim Segreto, who is retiring following a successful 23-year career at SPAR Group. Ms. DeVriese will lead SPAR Group’s financial operations and regional finance teams. Mr. Segreto will continue to work with the Company as a consultant and assist through the transition.

A sum of 1493754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 253.85K shares. SPAR Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.96 and dropped to a low of $0.7912 until finishing in the latest session at $0.85.

Guru’s Opinion on SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPAR Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SGRP Stock Performance Analysis:

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, SGRP shares gained by 19.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8174, while it was recorded at 0.8171 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8750 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SPAR Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +18.61. SPAR Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.96.

Return on Total Capital for SGRP is now 21.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.70. Additionally, SGRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] managed to generate an average of $110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.40.SPAR Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SPAR Group Inc. [SGRP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of SGRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGRP stocks are: RBF CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 894,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 145,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SGRP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.11 million in SGRP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPAR Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in SPAR Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRP] by around 50,100 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 29,485 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,268,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,348,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGRP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685 shares during the same period.