Market cap of SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] reaches 14.39M – now what?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNT] traded at a high on 10/21/20, posting a 4.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.03. The company report on August 12, 2020 that SilverSun Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

via NEWMEDIAWIRE — SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced its second quarter results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1234453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SilverSun Technologies Inc. stands at 16.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.02%.

The market cap for SSNT stock reached $14.39 million, with 4.50 million shares outstanding and 1.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 745.32K shares, SSNT reached a trading volume of 1234453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverSun Technologies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has SSNT stock performed recently?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, SSNT shares gained by 27.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.34 and a Gross Margin at +36.25. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.81.

Return on Total Capital for SSNT is now -19.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.10. Additionally, SSNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT] managed to generate an average of -$9,349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.43.SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverSun Technologies Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNT.

Insider trade positions for SilverSun Technologies Inc. [SSNT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 17.70% of SSNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNT stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 250,296, which is approximately 5.701% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; WEBER ALAN W, holding 189,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in SSNT stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.1 million in SSNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverSun Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in SilverSun Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNT] by around 16,524 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 484,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,874 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.