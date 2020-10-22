Market cap of CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] reaches 205.31M – now what?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] traded at a low on 10/21/20, posting a -1.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.88. The company report on October 21, 2020 that CleanSpark Reports Annual Revenues of $10M.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), (the “Company”) a diversified software and services company, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 in excess of $10.0 million. This achievement represents a 222% increase in gross revenues over the company’s 2019 fiscal year-end results. These figures represent a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking annualized revenues.

In addition, the Company reaffirms its target of $20M in gross revenue for its 2021 fiscal year. The Company will be investing in growth with a focus on higher margin software and service sales. CleanSpark currently has an executed contracted backlog exceeding $6.0 million and a proposal pipeline exceeding $12.0 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1365676 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CleanSpark Inc. stands at 7.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.50%.

The market cap for CLSK stock reached $205.31 million, with 21.84 million shares outstanding and 15.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 1365676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has CLSK stock performed recently?

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -33.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 488.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.97 and a Gross Margin at -87.19. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -576.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -49.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -136.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$1,305,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

Insider trade positions for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

There are presently around $6 million, or 3.80% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 535,763, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 43,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in CLSK stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $0.26 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 634,427 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 74,554 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 689,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,488 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 74,554 shares during the same period.