Friday, October 23, 2020
Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] loss -7.09% or -0.05 points to close at $0.65 with a heavy trading volume of 6746355 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Participant in the PRECISION Study, an Observational Study to Facilitate Development of Precision Medicine Techniques for COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics.

Study May Lead to Biomarkers for Tailoring COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics.

Potential Development of Human Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics to SARS-CoV-2.

It opened the trading session at $0.6915, the shares rose to $0.70 and dropped to $0.6411, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TNXP points out that the company has recorded -4.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.08M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 6746355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for TNXP stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.51. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -29.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8502, while it was recorded at 0.7116 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8679 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -172.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,625 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -5.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 442,811, which is approximately 427.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 383,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in TNXP stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.17 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 852,346 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 321,177 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 307,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,481,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 412,797 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 313,841 shares during the same period.

