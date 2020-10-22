KB Home [KBH] is 11.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] traded at a low on 10/21/20, posting a -5.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.18. The company report on October 14, 2020 that KB Home Launches Company-wide AI-powered Chatbot Platform Designed to Deliver a Modern, Real-time, Online Customer Experience.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the launch of a company-wide AI-powered Chatbot platform designed to work 24/7 to respond to home shopper questions, provide personalized information and assist them along their homebuying journey.

A seismic shift in communication has taken place in recent years. Today’s homebuyers expect prompt responses to questions as well as easy access to information. Additionally, one-half to three-quarters of customers shop online outside of standard business hours, and many prefer to gather data and details as well as explore options early in their homebuying quest without the assistance of a live person.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1224339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KB Home stands at 4.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.08%.

The market cap for KBH stock reached $3.51 billion, with 90.54 million shares outstanding and 73.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, KBH reached a trading volume of 1224339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $43.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for KB Home stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.55.

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.02, while it was recorded at 40.27 for the last single week of trading, and 32.08 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for KB Home [KBH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KB Home posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 17.50%.

Insider trade positions for KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $3,147 million, or 92.20% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,777,713, which is approximately 1.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,189,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $312.66 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $177.87 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 137.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 14,303,173 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 14,684,738 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 53,431,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,419,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,990,010 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,786,325 shares during the same period.