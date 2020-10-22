J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] is 5.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [NASDAQ: JBHT] traded at a low on 10/20/20, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $123.06. The company report on October 16, 2020 that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Revenue: $2.47 billion; up 5%.

Third Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $175.5 million; up 5%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1046823 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.65%.

The market cap for JBHT stock reached $14.38 billion, with 105.51 million shares outstanding and 83.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 846.00K shares, JBHT reached a trading volume of 1046823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBHT shares is $141.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stock. On July 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JBHT shares from 98 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBHT in the course of the last twelve months was 64.99.

How has JBHT stock performed recently?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, JBHT shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.90, while it was recorded at 131.38 for the last single week of trading, and 116.27 for the last 200 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for JBHT is now 21.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.65. Additionally, JBHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] managed to generate an average of $17,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. go to 10.85%.

Insider trade positions for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]

There are presently around $9,672 million, or 72.30% of JBHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBHT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,952,065, which is approximately -2.511% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,079,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in JBHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $736.06 million in JBHT stock with ownership of nearly -0.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [NASDAQ:JBHT] by around 5,998,586 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 6,145,828 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 66,448,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,592,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBHT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073,843 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,923 shares during the same period.