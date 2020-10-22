Friday, October 23, 2020
IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] Revenue clocked in at $18.10 million, up 268.17% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] closed the trading session at $0.87 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.87, while the highest price level was $0.9559. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Shake® Streaming Event Today at 2pm Est..

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, will hold a streaming event today to unveil Shake, a new online marketplace that allows creators of all types to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price.

Join IZEA’s Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the Shake platform, which allows influencers, photographers, writers, musicians, and more to sell digital services to marketers and individual buyers. Creators list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and marketers select and purchase creative packages from them through a streamlined chat experience, assisted by ShakeBot™ – a proprietary, artificial intelligence assistant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 268.17 percent and weekly performance of -11.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 335.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, IZEA reached to a volume of 2497137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

IZEA stock trade performance evaluation

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, IZEA shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 335.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0529, while it was recorded at 0.9147 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7354 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.46.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -54.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$59,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.70% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 969,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 472,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in IZEA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.16 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly 101.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 804,793 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,419,671 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,245,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,979,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 571,740 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,540 shares during the same period.

