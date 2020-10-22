Ittella International LLC [TTCF] gain 100.39% so far this year. What now?

Ittella International LLC [NASDAQ: TTCF] traded at a low on 10/21/20, posting a -5.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.46. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Tattooed Chef Announces the Scheduled Launch of Its e-Commerce Site.

Signature Tattooed Chef branded plant-based products available for purchase online nationwide in the United States starting October 26, 2020.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef”), a leading plant-based frozen food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, today announced the launch of its e-commerce site on Monday, October 26, 2020, allowing consumers nationwide to seamlessly shop and have their favorite Tattooed Chef products delivered to their door.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1785397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ittella International LLC stands at 15.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.34%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, TTCF reached a trading volume of 1785397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ittella International LLC [TTCF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ittella International LLC is set at 2.79

How has TTCF stock performed recently?

Ittella International LLC [TTCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.85. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for Ittella International LLC [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.69, while it was recorded at 22.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.41 for the last 200 days.

Ittella International LLC [TTCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Ittella International LLC [TTCF]

44 institutional holders increased their position in Ittella International LLC [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 3,707,184 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 17,066,154 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,856,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,916,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,678,049 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 15,076,346 shares during the same period.