Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] is 139.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISIG] price surged by 154.99 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on September 16, 2020 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Driving Partnership And Performance In Mobile Marketing.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISIG) (“Insignia”) continues to raise the bar for partnership and performance with Insignia Mobile.

Popping the COVID Bubble.

A sum of 15138073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 49.48K shares. Insignia Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $1.75 and dropped to a low of $0.70 until finishing in the latest session at $1.75.

Guru’s Opinion on Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insignia Systems Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27.

ISIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.00. With this latest performance, ISIG shares gained by 185.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.62 for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7249, while it was recorded at 0.9113 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7424 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Insignia Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.47 and a Gross Margin at +21.69. Insignia Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.87.

Return on Total Capital for ISIG is now -25.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, ISIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] managed to generate an average of -$92,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Insignia Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 28.30% of ISIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISIG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 764,384, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 468,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in ISIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.22 million in ISIG stock with ownership of nearly -20.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insignia Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISIG] by around 48,779 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 52,369 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,410,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,511,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISIG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,418 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 9,948 shares during the same period.