Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Is Currently -1.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Ideanomics Reports MEG September and Q3 EV Sales Activity.

423 EV units delivered in September.

626 EV units Delivered in Q3.

Ideanomics Inc. represents 237.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $205.99 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $0.8501 to $0.885.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 3110254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.56. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0813, while it was recorded at 0.8946 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9356 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.40% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,528,516, which is approximately 2720.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 596,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in IDEX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.43 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 4,215,952 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,174,232 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,752,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,637,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,169,914 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,918,460 shares during the same period.