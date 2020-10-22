Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] moved up 4.48: Why It’s Important

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.10%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Hancock Jaffe Announces One Year Follow-up Data on Ninth VenoValve Patient.

Patient Continues to Show Significant Improvement at One Year .

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (Nasdaq:HJLI, HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, announced today that the ninth VenoValve patient in HJLI’s first-in-human, clinical study has successfully reached the one-year milestone. Patient 9’s chronic venous insufficiency (“CVI”) has dramatically improved when compared to pre-surgery levels, with reflux (the backwards flow of blood) improving 75%, disease manifestations as measured by a venous clinical severity scores (“VCSS”) improving 73%, and pain, as measured on a visual analog scale (“VAS”), improving 100%.

Over the last 12 months, HJLI stock dropped by -47.64%. The average equity rating for HJLI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.48 million, with 49.78 million shares outstanding and 32.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.66M shares, HJLI stock reached a trading volume of 14236326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

HJLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, HJLI shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HJLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4014, while it was recorded at 0.3838 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4303 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22681.85. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24406.74.

Return on Total Capital for HJLI is now -365.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -424.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -503.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -218.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.53. Additionally, HJLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] managed to generate an average of -$635,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of HJLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HJLI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 270,118, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 52,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in HJLI stocks shares; and GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, currently with $16000.0 in HJLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI] by around 373,631 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 25,056 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 29,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HJLI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,272 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,056 shares during the same period.