Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] moved down -0.75: Why It’s Important

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on October 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Genius Brands International, Inc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 19, 2020 – GNUS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2020) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Genius Brands International, Inc (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ: GNUS) between March 17, 2020 and July 5, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:.

A sum of 9792531 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.52M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.36 and dropped to a low of $1.31 until finishing in the latest session at $1.33.

The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 407.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2328, while it was recorded at 1.3680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2474 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39 million, or 14.40% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 17,857,143, which is approximately 678.438% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 5,952,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.92 million in GNUS stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $1.04 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 27,062,428 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 636,970 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,939,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,639,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,721,837 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 45,277 shares during the same period.