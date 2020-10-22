Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Is Currently 1.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] traded at a high on 10/20/20, posting a 1.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.37. The company report on September 21, 2020 that Foot Locker Launches ‘The Endless World of Air Max: A Google Slides Experience’.

The digital experience is an ever-evolving platform highlighting Nike Air Max silhouettes and offering live design sessions, Air Max trivia and more.

As part of Foot Locker’s ongoing ‘Discover Your Air’ platform with Nike, the brand is releasing The Endless World of Air Max, a sneaker culture and entertainment hub on Google Slides dedicated to all things Nike Air Max. The hub will serve as an ever-evolving platform that will host events such as livestreamed art sessions, Air Max Trivia, hidden prizes and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1415082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Foot Locker Inc. stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.20%.

The market cap for FL stock reached $4.03 billion, with 104.50 million shares outstanding and 96.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 1415082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $34.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FL stock performed recently?

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.30, while it was recorded at 38.16 for the last single week of trading, and 30.65 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.92 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.17. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $9,628 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to -3.96%.

Insider trade positions for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $3,405 million, or 87.70% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,546,800, which is approximately -5.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,089,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.76 million in FL stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $338.87 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 0.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 11,566,256 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 15,929,845 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 61,237,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,733,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,487,019 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,345,218 shares during the same period.