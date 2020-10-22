eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain 324.18% so far this year. What now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] traded at a low on 10/21/20, posting a -12.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.06. The company report on October 13, 2020 that eXp World Holdings Expands its Residential Real Estate Network to South Africa.

–eXp Realty’s Innovative Business Model Allows Local Real Estate Agents to Invest In Their Futures–.

eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies, today announced the expansion of its brokerage model into South Africa under the eXp South Africa banner. The addition of residential and commercial brokerage operations in South Africa represents the fourth international expansion for the U.S.-headquartered company. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, with more than 35,000 agents in its global network.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1513089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at 9.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.40%.

The market cap for EXPI stock reached $3.53 billion, with 67.76 million shares outstanding and 29.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, EXPI reached a trading volume of 1513089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 49.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has EXPI stock performed recently?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.91. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 471.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 461.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.25, while it was recorded at 55.70 for the last single week of trading, and 20.10 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

There are presently around $508 million, or 15.80% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,618,064, which is approximately 13.793% of the company’s market cap and around 57.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,774,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.26 million in EXPI stocks shares; and PHOENICIAN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $36.07 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 2,500,975 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 210,026 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,860,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,571,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,076,495 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 108,561 shares during the same period.