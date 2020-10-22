Creatd Inc. [CRTD] is -76.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] gained 1.09% or 0.03 points to close at $2.78 with a heavy trading volume of 1210370 shares. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Creatd Names Laurie Weisberg As Chief Operating Officer.

– Former Chief Sales Officer for Intent to elevate Creatd’s revenue strategy and expand its branded partnerships business.

– Ms. Weisberg currently sits on Creatd’s Board of Directors, and will lead a number of new business initiatives and potential acquisitions for the Company.

It opened the trading session at $2.76, the shares rose to $4.09 and dropped to $2.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRTD points out that the company has recorded -64.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.28K shares, CRTD reached to a volume of 1210370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.50.

Trading performance analysis for CRTD stock

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CRTD shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.26 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1593.13. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1773.79.

Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,358.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 359.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$321,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.