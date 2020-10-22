CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] Is Currently 0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE: CBL] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that CBL Properties and Required Consenting Noteholders Further Extend Petition Deadline to November 2, 2020.

CBL Enters Grace Period for 2024 Notes Interest Payment.

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) has been extended from October 15, 2020 to November 2, 2020. The RSA was entered into on August 18, 2020, with certain beneficial owners and/or investment advisors or managers of discretionary funds, accounts, or other entities (the “Noteholders”) representing in excess of 60%, including joining noteholders added pursuant to joinder agreements, of the aggregate principal amount of the Operating Partnership’s 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), the Operating Partnership’s 4.60% senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and the Operating Partnership’s 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and together with the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, the “Unsecured Notes”).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock is now -84.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1627 and lowest of $0.158 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.78, which means current price is +15.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.96M shares, CBL reached a trading volume of 3267170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2018, representing the official price target for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.16.

How has CBL stock performed recently?

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, CBL shares dropped by -9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1796, while it was recorded at 0.1601 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3514 for the last 200 days.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -271.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL]

There are presently around $12 million, or 38.10% of CBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBL stocks are: CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 13,720,058, which is approximately 91.298% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,458,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in CBL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.13 million in CBL stock with ownership of nearly 31.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [NYSE:CBL] by around 28,752,934 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 69,663,558 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 25,445,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,970,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,751,952 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 18,382,386 shares during the same period.