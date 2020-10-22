CapitalOne Downgrade Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE: NR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.16%. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, NR stock dropped by -88.13%. The average equity rating for NR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.92 million, with 89.98 million shares outstanding and 87.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, NR stock reached a trading volume of 1420050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]:

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Newpark Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Newpark Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newpark Resources Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

NR Stock Performance Analysis:

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, NR shares dropped by -40.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.35 for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4730, while it was recorded at 0.8306 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2219 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newpark Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Newpark Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

NR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newpark Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NR.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65 million, or 83.70% of NR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,891,264, which is approximately -2.113% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,993,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.93 million in NR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $5.46 million in NR stock with ownership of nearly -13.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE:NR] by around 9,373,529 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 16,919,006 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 48,924,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,217,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,229,803 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,837,683 shares during the same period.