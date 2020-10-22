Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] moved up 9.57: Why It’s Important

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.03 at the close of the session, up 9.57%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported a net loss of $3,456,000, or $0.42 per share, and $5,384,000, or $0.65 per share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to a net loss of $1,365,000, $0.16 per share, and $8,090,000, $0.98 per share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Mr. Alexander Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “The $2,091,000 increase in the loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to last year’s three months ended June 30, 2019 was due to a $2,689,000 non-cash impairment of our oil and natural gas properties due to the lower oil prices in 2020 compared to 2019, which was partially offset by an increase in operating results at our contract drilling segment of $608,000. Oil and natural gas operating results before consideration of the above-mentioned non-cash impairment declined from a $265,000 operating loss to a $523,000 operating loss due primarily to a 67% decline in oil prices received by the Company, even though oil production increased by 26% (or 7,000 barrels) for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our average oil price received for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $17.24 per barrel and has since recovered to a price closer to our average year-to-date price of $33.62 per barrel.

Barnwell Industries Inc. stock is now 0.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.34 and lowest of $0.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.68, which means current price is +241.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 371.31K shares, BRN reached a trading volume of 3345147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

How has BRN stock performed recently?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 39.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8300, while it was recorded at 0.9529 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7950 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.11 and a Gross Margin at -10.90. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.23.

Return on Total Capital for BRN is now -77.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of -$288,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.60% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 217,344, which is approximately 34.044% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $77000.0 in BRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 136,955 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 685 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 318,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,643 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 685 shares during the same period.