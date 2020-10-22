B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] – find out why.

Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ: KIRK] closed the trading session at $10.52 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.35, while the highest price level was $11.7489. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Kirkland’s Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Comparable sales increase of 10.2%, including e-commerce growth of 77.1%, while gross profit margin improves 640 basis points to 28.6% of net sales on the strength of continued execution of merchandising strategy, omni-channel growth and infrastructure improvements.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 748.39 percent and weekly performance of -11.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 1025.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 157.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, KIRK reached to a volume of 1021349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Kirkland’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Kirkland’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $12.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on KIRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland’s Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIRK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KIRK stock trade performance evaluation

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, KIRK shares gained by 25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1025.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 662.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kirkland’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kirkland’s Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirkland’s Inc. go to 15.00%.

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 39.90% of KIRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIRK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,121,900, which is approximately 8.711% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,083,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.39 million in KIRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.69 million in KIRK stock with ownership of nearly -6.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ:KIRK] by around 2,000,659 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,470,004 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,086,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,557,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIRK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,492 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 669,698 shares during the same period.