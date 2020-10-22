Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] moved up 6.12: Why It’s Important

Avery Dennison Corporation [NYSE: AVY] closed the trading session at $142.56 on 10/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.49, while the highest price level was $145.45. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Avery Dennison Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70053.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.97 percent and weekly performance of 8.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 570.76K shares, AVY reached to a volume of 1400475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVY shares is $132.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Avery Dennison Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Avery Dennison Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avery Dennison Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVY in the course of the last twelve months was 40.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AVY stock trade performance evaluation

Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.68. With this latest performance, AVY shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.75, while it was recorded at 135.50 for the last single week of trading, and 117.64 for the last 200 days.

Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.93. Avery Dennison Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.29.

Return on Total Capital for AVY is now 26.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.74. Additionally, AVY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] managed to generate an average of $10,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Avery Dennison Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avery Dennison Corporation posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avery Dennison Corporation go to 7.96%.

Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,607 million, or 91.10% of AVY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,682,075, which is approximately -2.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,346,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.74 million in AVY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $877.62 million in AVY stock with ownership of nearly -2.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avery Dennison Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Avery Dennison Corporation [NYSE:AVY] by around 5,662,467 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 5,912,045 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 62,829,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,403,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,385 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 462,653 shares during the same period.