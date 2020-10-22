Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $5

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] traded at a low on 10/21/20, posting a -3.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.71. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Reactivation of its Investigational New Drug Application for AD04 in Alcohol Use Disorder.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reactivated Adial’s U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application and lifted the clinical hold from AD04, a genetically-targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The IND had been on clinical hold due to insufficient manufacturing information at the time the IND was inactivated by the Company, which was done while the Company exclusively focused its efforts on the Company’s landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in Europe. The manufacturing data was developed and submitted to the relevant European regulatory authorities prior to commencing the ONWARD™ trial. However, since the trial was not being conducted in the U.S., the data had not yet been submitted to the FDA.

Reactivation of Adial’s IND allows the Company to continue its pursuit of U.S. expedited review programs for AD04 and for the initiation of a planned Phase 1 pharmacokinetics (PK) clinical study in the U.S., which is intended to be supportive of a New Drug Application (NDA) submission with the FDA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1015894 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 9.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.37%.

The market cap for ADIL stock reached $24.28 million, with 11.29 million shares outstanding and 11.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 1015894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has ADIL stock performed recently?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 30.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6148, while it was recorded at 1.8240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5626 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADIL is now -142.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] managed to generate an average of -$2,147,857 per employee.Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Earnings analysis for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

Insider trade positions for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.30% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 282,909, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 205,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in ADIL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $0.26 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 198,178 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 16,864 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 598,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 813,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,007 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,251 shares during the same period.