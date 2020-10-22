Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Stock trading around $1.24 per share: What’s Next?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.33 during the day while it closed the day at $1.24. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Abeona Therapeutics’ Board of Directors Forms Special Committee to Oversee Operations, Develop Strategic Direction and Leadership Plan.

Steven H. Rouhandeh Appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jefferies LLC Retained as Financial Advisor to Assist with the Review of Strategic Options.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -5.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABEO stock has declined by -57.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.33% and lost -62.08% year-on date.

The market cap for ABEO stock reached $103.61 million, with 93.18 million shares outstanding and 68.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 1045834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on ABEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

ABEO stock trade performance evaluation

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -35.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8800, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5434 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 53.30% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP with ownership of 7,213,012, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.82 million in ABEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.61 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -16.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 3,097,022 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,003,662 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 36,418,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,518,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 593,244 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,938,344 shares during the same period.