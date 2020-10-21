Wolfe Research slashes price target on Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] – find out why.

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] jumped around 0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $95.41 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Hire More Than 25,000 Associates During Nationwide Hiring Week, October 19-23.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire more than 25,000 associates for its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the Company’s U.S. distribution centers during the fifth annual Nationwide Hiring Event, from Monday, October 19, through Friday, October 23. Candidates can now complete their applications online at www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

Dollar Tree Inc. stock is now 1.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $96.89 and lowest of $95.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.71, which means current price is +58.49% above from all time high which was touched on 08/26/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 1744255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $108.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $112 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DLTR stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 100 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.64, while it was recorded at 95.53 for the last single week of trading, and 87.91 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 9.66%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $20,466 million, or 91.80% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,876,109, which is approximately -1.417% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,946,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.14 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -12.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

348 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 23,296,989 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 24,034,746 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 167,176,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,508,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,849,749 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,979,507 shares during the same period.