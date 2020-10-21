why Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.80

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] loss -2.23% or -1.47 points to close at $64.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1004150 shares. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Rapid7 Announces Availability of Enhanced Endpoint Telemetry for InsightIDR.

New capabilities extend endpoint visibility to further unify critical security data and drive accelerated investigations and response.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced the availability of Enhanced Endpoint Telemetry (EET) within InsightIDR, the company’s market-leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution. With EET, customers are provided with broader coverage and frictionless investigations into security incidents, as well as a robust visibility into endpoint activity including host names and domains, process command lines and executable paths.

It opened the trading session at $66.35, the shares rose to $66.50 and dropped to $63.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RPD points out that the company has recorded 40.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 535.97K shares, RPD reached to a volume of 1004150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $69.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $72 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Rapid7 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

Trading performance analysis for RPD stock

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, RPD shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.33, while it was recorded at 65.24 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rapid7 Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rapid7 Inc. go to 52.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]

There are presently around $3,188 million, or 93.17% of RPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,384,279, which is approximately 2.78% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,206,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.13 million in RPD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $257.91 million in RPD stock with ownership of nearly 50.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

139 institutional holders increased their position in Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ:RPD] by around 8,895,390 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 7,102,025 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 33,466,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,464,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,781,125 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,214 shares during the same period.