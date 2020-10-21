why Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.56

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.52%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in September 2020.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

The Simmons Energy Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual on both Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, HP stock dropped by -60.69%. The one-year Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.58. The average equity rating for HP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.61 billion, with 107.44 million shares outstanding and 104.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, HP stock reached a trading volume of 1946409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Sell rating on HP stock. On August 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HP shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

HP Stock Performance Analysis:

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.95, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 23.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helmerich & Payne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.72. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.27.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.95. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of -$4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

HP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. go to -7.76%.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,351 million, or 89.60% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,276,353, which is approximately 66.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,224,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.29 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $118.66 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 24,506,883 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 30,800,199 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 38,862,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,170,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,477,946 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,035,021 shares during the same period.