why Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.66

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] jumped around 0.62 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $79.83 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2020 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2020 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is now 15.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CL Stock saw the intraday high of $80.76 and lowest of $79.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.99, which means current price is +36.48% above from all time high which was touched on 10/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 2957074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $80.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $72, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 257.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.77, while it was recorded at 79.78 for the last single week of trading, and 73.15 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 5.81%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $53,525 million, or 80.40% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,127,380, which is approximately -3.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,307,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.31 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -3.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

607 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 37,555,105 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 37,353,851 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 595,573,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 670,482,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,014,066 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,640,943 shares during the same period.