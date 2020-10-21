Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell -6.76% so far this year. What now?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on 10/20/20, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.25. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm first in the world to achieve 5G peak speed of 5.06 Gbps.

Companies continue driving advancements in 5G technology using carrier aggregation technology on mmWave spectrum.

On the heels of Verizon’s news last week about advancing both the deployment of 5G and innovations in the technology, Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have teamed up to continue driving development forward by being the first in the world to demonstrate 5G peak speeds of 5.06 Gbps. Using 5G mmWave spectrum with carrier aggregation, a technology that combines multiple channels of spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over the wireless network, the companies combined eight separate channels of spectrum to achieve the multi-gigabit speeds.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18339167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 1.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.22%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $246.15 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.45M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 18339167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $61.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.34, while it was recorded at 57.84 for the last single week of trading, and 57.26 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.13 and a Gross Margin at +45.85. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 16.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.86. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $142,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 1.64%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $157,287 million, or 67.50% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 333,177,039, which is approximately -1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 310,048,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.75 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.6 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,401 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 120,077,883 shares. Additionally, 1,087 investors decreased positions by around 124,063,059 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 2,503,229,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,747,370,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,249,581 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 15,037,360 shares during the same period.