Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] Stock trading around $14.87 per share: What’s Next?

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] plunged by -$0.81 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.19 during the day while it closed the day at $14.87. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Kainos Capital to Acquire Nutrisystem.

Transaction Builds on Firm’s Extensive Experience in Health and Wellness; Supported by Structured Investment from MSD Partners.

Kainos Capital, a private equity firm focused exclusively on the food and consumer industry, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Nutrisystem, the preeminent direct-to-consumer nutrition and weight management brand, from Tivity Health (Nasdaq: TVTY) for $575 million.

Tivity Health Inc. stock has also loss -4.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TVTY stock has inclined by 16.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 117.72% and lost -26.91% year-on date.

The market cap for TVTY stock reached $737.55 million, with 48.71 million shares outstanding and 41.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 641.98K shares, TVTY reached a trading volume of 1057419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTY shares is $18.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Tivity Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Tivity Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivity Health Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TVTY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TVTY stock trade performance evaluation

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, TVTY shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.56, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.57. Tivity Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.36.

Return on Total Capital for TVTY is now 19.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 481.81. Additionally, TVTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] managed to generate an average of -$286,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Tivity Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tivity Health Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tivity Health Inc. go to 2.20%.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $728 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,781,288, which is approximately -6.187% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.38 million in TVTY stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $71.31 million in TVTY stock with ownership of nearly -45.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivity Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY] by around 5,480,898 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 8,752,063 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 34,698,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,931,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTY stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 831,917 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 685,517 shares during the same period.