The Kroger Co. [KR] Revenue clocked in at $128.91 billion, up 14.97% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] slipped around -0.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $33.33 at the close of the session, down -1.62%. The company report on October 16, 2020 that InnerView and Kroger Invite Youth to Engage in Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Social Impact Plan.

2020-21 Zero Hero Youth Awards to recognize students helping end hunger and waste.

In celebration of World Food Day, InnerView Technologies and The Kroger Co. today announced the second annual Zero Hero Awards, recognizing students ages 14 to 24 taking action to create Zero Hunger | Zero Waste communities. InnerView offers paths for students to explore volunteer opportunities, capture service activities, develop skills through impact-driven projects, and demonstrate community impact aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Kroger Co. stock is now 14.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KR Stock saw the intraday high of $34.04 and lowest of $33.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.22, which means current price is +24.74% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 6880556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $36.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $43, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KR stock performed recently?

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.55, while it was recorded at 33.82 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 7.99%.

Insider trade positions for The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $21,544 million, or 85.70% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,059,118, which is approximately -7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,159,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in KR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.41 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 1.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

472 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 96,711,615 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 71,465,250 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 478,193,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 646,370,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,355,239 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,962,785 shares during the same period.